Home / Boxing Videos / Oscar De La Hoya presents Ricardo Sandoval with his WBA and WBC championship belts!

Oscar De La Hoya presents Ricardo Sandoval with his WBA and WBC championship belts!

Golden Boy Boxing 39 mins ago Boxing Videos



Golden Boy’s own Oscar De La Hoya presents Ricardo Sandoval with his WBA and WBC championship belts — the new face of the flyweight division! 🏆✨

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #fightnight #fullfight #andthenew #ricardosandoval

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

“You Are A Plum!” – Eddie Hearn Reacts To Eubank Jr Press Conference Rant

In the latest episode of Flash Knockdown, Eddie Hearn reacts to Chris Eubank Jr’s press …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved