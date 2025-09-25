Keith Thurman Becomes “One Time” With the Wood Flute





Keith Thurman reconnects with the wood flute and explains the origin of his iconic “Bird Whisperer” video where he played the flute by the lake he spent so much time at as a kid.

See the original video here: https://youtu.be/IzCMdN1QFfw

