FULL Weigh-In! Nathaniel Collins vs Cristobal Lorente | The Next King of Scotland 👑

FULL Weigh-In! Nathaniel Collins vs Cristobal Lorente | The Next King of Scotland 👑

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Join us in Glasgow for the Weigh-In of “The Next King of Scotland”, headlined by a fiery featherweight clash between Nathaniel Collins and Cristobal Lorente for the EBU European Championship, as “The Nightmare” looks to etch his name in the history books and capture European honours on home soil. We’ll see our star-studded undercard including ‘The Hutch Train” Willy Hutchinson, Regan Glackin, Louie O’ Doherty and more. All roads lead to a huge night live on DAZN from the Barrhead Arena.

