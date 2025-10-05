Home / Boxing Videos / Lima plans to chop up Boots! | Matchroom Boxing

Lima plans to chop up Boots! | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Uisma Lima is READY for Boots Ennis! Lima steps into enemy territory this Saturday, October 11, in Philadelphia when he collides with undefeated hometown star Jaron “Boots” Ennis in a WBA super welterweight final eliminator.

The 29-year-old Lima, from Portugal, has quietly built a 14-1 record with 10 knockouts and currently holds the IBO title. Trained in England, Lima has made a habit of upsetting unbeaten prospects and ruining the best laid plans, showing composure and power under pressure. But former unified welterweight king Ennis is Lima’s toughest assignment yet – yet that risk comes with a chance to shock the world and earn a WBA title fight.

***
#bootsennis #bootslima #matchroomboxing

***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Terence Crawford saw it in Canelo’s eyes… Round 9 was the moment he knew 👀

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved