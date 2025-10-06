“Canello will have taught Boots how to lose” – inside Lima's camp | Matchroom Boxing





Uisma Lima is READY for Boots Ennis! Lima steps into enemy territory this Saturday, October 11, in Philadelphia when he collides with undefeated hometown star Jaron “Boots” Ennis in a WBA super welterweight final eliminator.

The 29-year-old Lima, from Portugal, has quietly built a 14-1 record with 10 knockouts and currently holds the IBO title. Trained in England, Lima has made a habit of upsetting unbeaten prospects and ruining the best laid plans, showing composure and power under pressure. But former unified welterweight king Ennis is Lima’s toughest assignment yet – yet that risk comes with a chance to shock the world and earn a WBA title fight.

