Mark Kriegel & Andre Ward get HEATED over Terence Crawford & Mike Tyson’s Secret Ability





Mark Kriegel and Andre Ward clash over the media’s treatment of Terence Crawford and what everyone got wrong. Kriegel also reveals the overlooked skill that made Mike Tyson more dangerous than people realized.

00:00:00 – Intro

00:01:55 – Mark Kreigel growing up in New York City

00:10:07 – New York City Rituals

00:11:20 – Mike Tyson & New York Boxers

00:23:34 – How Mike Tyson controlled the Audience

00:26:49 – Mike Tyson’s “Eat Your Children” Speech

00:27:46 – Mark on the impact of his Father

00:40:43 – Mark’s fascination with Father Son relationships

00:45:16 – The toughest fighters… are mama’s boys

00:47:44 – Comparisons to Ray Mancini

00:55:55 – Mark Kreigel hates writing…

01:02:10 – How do writers respect those they write about

01:09:04 – Dre’s problem with Journalists

01:13:30 – Everyone who was wrong about Crawford

01:35:18 – Outro

