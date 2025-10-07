Mark Kriegel & Andre Ward get HEATED over Terence Crawford & Mike Tyson’s Secret Ability

Mark Kriegel and Andre Ward clash over the media’s treatment of Terence Crawford and what everyone got wrong. Kriegel also reveals the overlooked skill that made Mike Tyson more dangerous than people realized.
00:00:00 – Intro
00:01:55 – Mark Kreigel growing up in New York City
00:10:07 – New York City Rituals
00:11:20 – Mike Tyson & New York Boxers
00:23:34 – How Mike Tyson controlled the Audience
00:26:49 – Mike Tyson’s “Eat Your Children” Speech
00:27:46 – Mark on the impact of his Father
00:40:43 – Mark’s fascination with Father Son relationships
00:45:16 – The toughest fighters… are mama’s boys
00:47:44 – Comparisons to Ray Mancini
00:55:55 – Mark Kreigel hates writing…
01:02:10 – How do writers respect those they write about
01:09:04 – Dre’s problem with Journalists
01:13:30 – Everyone who was wrong about Crawford
01:27:14 – 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
01:35:18 – Outro
