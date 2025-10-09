Part 1: Louis Tomlinson & Dave Allen Recall School Memories 😂

Old school friends Louis Tomlinson and Dave Allen dig deep in the memory bank to answer some questions from their past ahead of the big fight this weekend.
#shorts #louistomlinson #daveallen
Old school friends Louis Tomlinson and Dave Allen dig deep in the memory bank to answer some questions from their past ahead of the big fight this weekend.
#shorts #louistomlinson #daveallen
Tags * Allen Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Dave Eddie Hearn Live Boxing Louis Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Memories Part Recall School Tomlinson
Liam Cameron speaks on his life as a boxer, amateur career and growth as a …