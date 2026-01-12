Home / Boxing Videos / Eddie Hearn: “That was the greatest away win ever!”

Eddie Hearn: “That was the greatest away win ever!”

Matchroom Boxing 28 mins ago Boxing Videos



Eddie Hearn is pumped up after Dalton Smith’s WBC title win over Subriel Matías in New York

***
#matchroomboxing #eddiehearn

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Agit Kabayel is gunning for world champion 👑🎯

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved