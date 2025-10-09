STACKED SHOW: Louis Tomlinson, Hearn, Ben Whittaker, Leo Atang, Pat Brown & Bozy | Matchroom Boxing





What a show we have coming up! Hear from new Matchroom signing Ben Whittaker after signing on the dotted line, Chairman Eddie Hearn is one happy man after landing The Surgeon and talks our double header this week on both sides of the pond Allen vs Makhmudov and Boots vs Lima, singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson takes a drip down memory lane on his friendship with The White Rhino, Heavyweight rising star Leo Atang talks his route to success and takes on our weekly quiz, Cruiserweight crusher Pat Brown talks his mate Dave Allen and trainer Bozy Ennis talks Jack Catterall’s switch to the States plus more!

00:00 – 01:17: Intro

01:18 – 15:36 : Eddie Hearn on massive weekend

15:37 – 23:04 : Ben Whittaker world title plans

23:05 – 25:34: Louis Tomlinson

25:35 – 42:07 : Leo Atang

42:08 – 50:31 : Charity Quiz

50:32 – 53:36 : Pat Brown

53:37 – 56:10 : Bozy Ennis

56:11 – 01:09:30 : Chit Chat

