GLOVES OFF: Fundora vs. Thurman | TRAILER





On October 25th, the WBC Super Welterweight title is on the line as reigning champion Sebastian Fundora defends his belt against former unified welterweight champ Keith Thurman. Fundora, the towering southpaw known for his relentless pace and high-volume offense, has become one of boxing’s most unique and unpredictable champions. Across from him stands Thurman—battle-tested, charismatic, and returning to the ring with legacy and redemption on his mind.

GLOVES OFF: Fundora vs. Thurman premieres Saturday, October 11, at 12pmET/9amPT.

#FundoraThurman #GlovesOff

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions