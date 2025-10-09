Home / Boxing Videos / GLOVES OFF: Fundora vs. Thurman | TRAILER

GLOVES OFF: Fundora vs. Thurman | TRAILER

Premier Boxing Champions 32 mins ago Boxing Videos



On October 25th, the WBC Super Welterweight title is on the line as reigning champion Sebastian Fundora defends his belt against former unified welterweight champ Keith Thurman. Fundora, the towering southpaw known for his relentless pace and high-volume offense, has become one of boxing’s most unique and unpredictable champions. Across from him stands Thurman—battle-tested, charismatic, and returning to the ring with legacy and redemption on his mind.

GLOVES OFF: Fundora vs. Thurman premieres Saturday, October 11, at 12pmET/9amPT.

#FundoraThurman #GlovesOff

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Part 2: “We Were Terrible Together!” – Louis Tomlinson & Dave Allen Reminsce

Hear from singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson and former school friend Dave Allen who go back n’ …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved