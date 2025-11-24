Home / Boxing Videos / Pitbull & Roach Size Each Other Up with One Word

Pitbull & Roach Size Each Other Up with One Word

Premier Boxing Champions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



We asked Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz AND Lamont Roach to size up each other’s fight style in ONE word.

#PitbullRoach | Dec. 6 | PBC PPV on Prime Video

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

BAM KO!!! Jesse Rodriguez vs. Fernando Martinez | Fight Highlights | RING IV: Night of Champions

WATCH RING IV 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved