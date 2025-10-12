Giorgio Visioli Outclasses James Wilkins On US Debut | Matchroom Boxing

Lightweight rising star Giorgio Visioli impressed on his US debut beating James Wilkins in a shutout points decision to move 9-0 on Saturday 11 October 2025 in Philly.
