Giorgio Visioli Outclasses James Wilkins On US Debut | Matchroom Boxing

Lightweight rising star Giorgio Visioli impressed on his US debut beating James Wilkins in a shutout points decision to move 9-0 on Saturday 11 October 2025 in Philly.

