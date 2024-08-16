LIVE Weigh-In! Denzel Bentley vs Derrick Osaze & Aloys vs Birardi's Championship Fights 💥





Join us from Stratford, London as Denzel Bentley & his opponent Derrick Osaze Weigh-In ahead of another night of championship boxing at York Hall. We’ll also see the Animal, Aloys Junior as he prepares to face the undefeated Oronzo Birardi for the WBA Continental & IBO International championships. Also Weighing-In are Ben Fail, Joshua Frankham, Billy Adams & more!

You can watch the full card this Saturday on TNT Sports, from 7pm.

