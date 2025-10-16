Home / Boxing Videos / “It Was Wilder But Now The End Of The Rainbow Is…” – Dave Allen's Comeback Goals

The White Rhino Dave Allen insists a shot at the Commonwealth, British or European Heavyweight Titles is now the goal following defeat to Arslanbek Makhmudov.

