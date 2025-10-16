Home / Boxing Videos / NEW SIGNING ANNOUNCED + Dave Allen, Diego Pacheco, Frank Smith & Jordan Thompson | Matchroom Boxing

Another stacked show of the seventh studio episode of our Flash Knockdown show. Dave Allen reviews his defeat to Arslanbek Makhmudov, a new signing is officially unveiled on set, Diego Pacheco talks his Super Middleweight firefight with Kevin Lele Sadjo, Frank Smith talks all things Matchroom on both sides of the pond and previews our newly announced shows and Jordan Thompson looks to gatecrash the Heavyweight rankings on November 1st but first tackles our weekly quiz.

00:00 – 01:12: Intro
01:13 – 13:10: Dave Allen
13:11 – 17:30: Diego Pacheco
17:31 – 32:43: New Signing
32:44 – 44:12: Jordan Thompson
44:13 – 49:33: Charity Quiz
49:34 – 59:43 : Frank Smith
59:44 – 1:10:56: Chit Chat

