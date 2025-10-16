Home / Boxing Videos / Can I Beat My Dad To World Champion? | Matchroom Boxing

Can I Beat My Dad To World Champion? | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing



Matchroom Boxing confirms the latest, exciting addition to its elite global stable of fighters as Connor Mitchell – son of British boxing cult hero Kevin Mitchell – signs with promoter Eddie Hearn on a long-term deal.

The two-time amateur National Champion, 20, enters the professional ranks with his debut – live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN – set to be announced in due course.

Managed by Conor Benn, advised by Lee Emptage, and trained by Lewis Passfield, the livewire Super Bantamweight is already dreaming of surpassing his father’s fabled feats in the sport with his heart and head firmly set on one day winning a World Title.

