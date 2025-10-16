PITBULL VS. ROACH KICK-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE

Pitbull and Roach face off for the first time ahead of their December 6 main event clash in San Antonio, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video.

All-action Mexican star and former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and reigning WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach went face-to-face at a press conference in San Antonio on Wednesday to officially announce their showdown headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, December 6 from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Pitbull vs. Roach presents a pivotal 140-pound clash as each look for a signature victory to separate themselves from the rest of the stacked super lightweight division. The popular Mexican star Cruz will hope to send his fans home happy, while Roach can continue to push his trajectory upward after fighting Gervonta “Tank” Davis to a much-discussed draw earlier this year.

In addition to being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions, in association with MP Promotions, ProBox Promotions and Box Starz.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say Wednesday from Frost Bank Center:

ISAAC “PITBULL” CRUZ

“People can expect to see the birth of a new Mexican superstar and Isaac Cruz taking that WBC belt home.

“There’s really nothing for me to say because I’m used to fighters talking trash before they step into the ring. I’m gonna show him the same way that I showed ‘Rolly’. That trash talk means nothing, because I’m gonna come out on top.

“The goal in this fight is to make the fans the true winners of the night. This is my opportunity to stamp my legacy even more. I can’t wait. You won’t want to miss it.

“We’re definitely gonna give him an unfriendly welcome to the 140-pound division. I’m experienced in this division, but I’m not overlooking him just because he’s moving up in weight. I’m not gonna underestimate what he can do at this weight class.

“I’m preparing to be the best version of ‘Pitbull’ Cruz that there is and make sure that the fans who spend their money get the best show possible and leave enjoying it as much as I will.

“I know I can knock him out. He’s human and the punches hurt him just like anyone else. We’re gonna make sure that we accomplish that objective when the time comes.

“We know Roach is a great fighter who likes to take on challenges just like we do. He’s someone who can help me provide a great fight for the fans.

“We’ve been consistent all year and that’s what has helped us be so successful. We’re going to take it into this fight as well and get another victory.

“Roach gave Gervonta Davis a good fight, but I’m just focused on my work. The only thing on my mind is what I can do in the ring against Lamont Roach.”

LAMONT ROACH

“I told everyone what I’m here to do. I want to bring old-school boxing back. Me accepting this fight with Cruz proves that I’m like that. I’m definitely gonna give you guys a banger.

“I’m confident in my work. Like any other fight. It’s not just ‘Pitbull’. I’m always looking to hurt, demolish and stop every opponent. I look for that opportunity every time.

“Cruz is a hell of a fighter. He’s explosive and he’s the kind of guy the fans love to see. I’m definitely a great dance partner to complement his style. Just be tuned in. It’s gonna be what you guys expect. I’m gonna win and it’s gonna be a great show.

“I love facing his style, because it plays right into my strengths. It’s gonna show on December 6. All I have to do is do what I know how to do and I’ll be victorious for sure.

“If you can’t withstand what I’ve got, then it’s gonna be a long night for you. If you’re ready, then it’s gonna be a great fight.

“I’m gonna be strong as hell. I have less weight to cut and more room to work with. I’m in my physical prime right now and moving up in weight is another notch for me.

“’Pitbull’ was always on our radar. We weren’t surprised when it came together. I’m trying to be one of the best fighters in the world. So going up and beating a champion like Cruz is a testament to what I can do in the ring.

“This would be a great statement. Some of these fighters might see me as a smaller guy coming up in weight and be eager to fight me. When I win this fight, I’ll be in line for the WBC champion or any of the other champions. That’s what I want. I want to give fans the best fights and prove I’m one of the best fighters in the world.”

ISAAC CRUZ SR., Cruz’s Father & Trainer

“This is a great honor for us to have this fight with Isaac in the main event. Thank you to Lamont Roach for accepting this fight. We can’t wait to put on a show. We’re definitely gonna make the most out of this opportunity.”

LAMONT ROACH SR., Roach’s Father & Trainer

“I’m so excited about this fight and to be here in San Antonio. We’ve fought here before and had a good outing and loved the fans. I’ve got some roots here in Texas, so I love to be here. Everything’s bigger in Texas and we’re here to have a big matchup of champion against champion.

“We know ‘Pitbull’ is coming, but we’re gonna be ready. My son said he’s ready to go on his legacy run and we’re showing it by coming up here to 140. We’re here to make noise and make a statement.”

