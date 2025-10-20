“I had 300 fights and lost, like, three” – fighting sensation Tiah-Mai | Matchroom Boxing





Tiah-Mai Ayton is one of British boxing’s fastest-rising stars. A five-time national champion, a World Boxing Under-19 gold medallist, and now an undefeated 2-0 professional, the 19-year-old is tipped for massive things by promoter Eddie Hearn.

