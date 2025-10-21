Leli Buttigieg impresses with his 10th straight win | Matchroom Boxing





Leli Buttigieg impressed yet again, winning his tenth straight win as a pro vs 40-fight veteran Christian Schembri. This fight took place October 17 at the iconic York Hall in London on the Conway vs Liddard undercard.

Buttigieg turned pro in 2023 as a teen, and has rattled out a series of impressive wins.

***

