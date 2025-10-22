LIVE Media Workout | Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley – All or Nothing 🥊





Join us at Darren Barker’s 12×3 Boxing Gym for the official Media Workout ahead of Joseph Parker & Fabio Wardley’s monumental clash that will determine the next in line for the World Heavyweight Championships. Both heavyweights will showcase their skills in one of their last training sessions of the week as well as our undercard’s heavy hitters including Ezra Taylor, Juergen Uldedaj, Royston Barney-Smith, Danny Quartermaine, Rolly Lambert Fogoum & more.

Catch the start of the prelims, Saturday at 4:00pm as we showcase SIX competitive bouts before switching to DAZN PPV at 6:30pm to watch our Main Card.

