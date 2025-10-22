Taylor Bevan now undefeated in first six fights | Another KO win | Matchroom Boxing





Taylor Bevan scored the sixth consecutive knockout of his professional career, stopping Lukáš Fernéza in the fifth round at London’s iconic York Hall on October 17, 2025.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist and brother of footballer Owen Bevan is now 6-0 (6 KOs) as a professional. All six victories have come inside eleven months since the Welsh-qualified southpaw turned professional in November 2024.

