NEW STUDIO SHOW ⚡️ Eddie Hearn, Jimmy Sains, Skye Nicolson, Cameron Vuong, Gavin Gwynne | Matchroom

In the eighth episode of our Flash Knockdown studio revamped show, Eddie Hearn reviews a big night at York Hall and sends out a message to the boxing fans with regards to Dana White’s TKO involvement into the sport. Skye Nicolson is in the studio as her December 13 fight is confirmed and admits a shot at Ellie Scotney’s Undisputed crown is the aim. Newly crowned English Middleweight Champion Jimmy Sains also joins us in the studio to recap his win, issues a call out to an old amateur rival and takes on our charity quiz plus we hear from Cameron Vuong and Gavin Gwynne before their November 29 rematch.
00:00 – 00:58: Intro
00:59 – 21:54: Eddie Hearn
21:55 – 36:34: Skye Nicolson
36:35 – 47:54: Jimmy Sains
47:55 – 52:52: Charity Quiz
52:53 – 58:15: Cameron Vuong
58:16 – 1:04:28: Gavin Gwynne
1:04:29: – 1:14:13: Chit Chat
