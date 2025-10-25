Eddie Hearn Predicts A Knockout In Parker Vs Wardley 👀

Eddie Hearn believes the fight between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will end early. How do you see the fight going? Watch the full interview on the latest episode of Flash Knockdown.
#shorts #eddiehearn #parkerwardley
Eddie Hearn believes the fight between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will end early. How do you see the fight going? Watch the full interview on the latest episode of Flash Knockdown.
#shorts #eddiehearn #parkerwardley
Tags * Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Eddie Eddie Hearn Hearn knockout Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing PARKER predicts Wardley
Join us at Spitalfields Market, London for the official weigh-in ahead of Joseph Parker & …