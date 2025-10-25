Home / Boxing Videos / Eddie Hearn Predicts A Knockout In Parker Vs Wardley 👀

Eddie Hearn Predicts A Knockout In Parker Vs Wardley 👀

Eddie Hearn believes the fight between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will end early. How do you see the fight going? Watch the full interview on the latest episode of Flash Knockdown.

#shorts #eddiehearn #parkerwardley

