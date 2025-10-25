Eddie Hearn Predicts A Knockout In Parker Vs Wardley 👀

Ben Whittaker v Benjamin Gavazi Ben Whittaker will headline against Benjamin Gavazi in Birmingham on his promotional debut for Matchroom on 29 November. I do not know who he is... […]

Kieron Conway v George Liddard Kieron Conway will face George Liddard on Friday, October 17th, 2025, at York Hall, Bethnal Green. There should be a good crowd in the historic... […]

Boots Ennis I couldn’t see a thread for the Lima fight, which surprised me. If there is one already , please merge. It show where we are in the Boxing World. ... […]

I want to meet Bob Arum. No lie, I want to sit down with ol'e boy and have him chop up some game with me on life, boxing and the way he does business. Would be a very... […]

Arturo Gatti Jr., son of late boxing legend, dies at 17 https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/46534087/arturo-gatti-jr-son-late-boxing-legend-dies-17 *"Arturo Gatti Jr., son of late boxing legend, dies... […]

Cristobal Lorente vs Nathaniel Collins Cristobal Lorente is set to face the challenge of Nathaniel Collins on Saturday, October 4th, 2025, at Braehead Arena, Glasgow. The fight will... […]

Dave Allen v Arslanbek Makhmudov Dave Allen is taking on a beast and I do not think he can win this fight. If he wins he could face Wilder next and that would be insane because he... […]