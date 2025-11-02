Home / Boxing Videos / The Fighting Pride Of India Wins Again 👊🇮🇳 Nishant Dev Beats Campos, Now 4-0 | Matchroom Boxing

India’s popular Olympian Nishant Dev continues his unbeaten start to life in the professional game by beating the game Juan Carlos Campos over six rounds in Orlando on Saturday 1st November 2025 to now move 4-0.

#Boxing #NishantDev #MatchroomBoxing

