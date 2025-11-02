The Fighting Pride Of India Wins Again 👊🇮🇳 Nishant Dev Beats Campos, Now 4-0 | Matchroom Boxing





India’s popular Olympian Nishant Dev continues his unbeaten start to life in the professional game by beating the game Juan Carlos Campos over six rounds in Orlando on Saturday 1st November 2025 to now move 4-0.

***

#Boxing #NishantDev #MatchroomBoxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.