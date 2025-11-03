Home / Boxing Videos / Jesus Ramos Jr plans to take Mosley like he did Garcia, by knockout

Jesus Ramos Jr plans to take Mosley like he did Garcia, by knockout

Boxers, punchers, veterans… #JesusRamosJr has beaten them all. On Dec. 6, Ramos will step into the ring for the first time against a boxing dynasty – the son of a Hall of Famer. It’s more than a win; it’s a statement. #RamosMosley

