Home / Boxing Videos / Chris Eubank vs Conor Benn 2: The Rivalry Line | Preview

Chris Eubank vs Conor Benn 2: The Rivalry Line | Preview

DAZN Boxing 16 mins ago Boxing Videos



Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn collide again on November 15 – a showdown fuelled by decades of family rivalry. Ade Oladipo explores the bitter history that began with their fathers and now burns even hotter in the next generation.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Telegram: t.me/daznofficial
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Brian Norman Jr. knows Devin Haney ain't no pushover 😤 #OnTheGround #shorts

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved