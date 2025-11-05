Boltaev Battles Veteran Prasovic for WBA Asia Bridgerweight Crown – World Boxing Association

Samara, Russia, will once again take center stage on November 6 as rising power meets world-tested experience in a high-stakes international showdown. Tajikistan’s Davlat Boltaev (17-5, 5 KOs) squares off against Montenegro’s Dilan Prasovic (21-7, 18 KOs) for the vacant WBA Asia Bridgerweight title (200 lbs), in a bout sanctioned by the World Boxing Association and pivotal to both fighters’ trajectories in a young division still carving its global identity.

At 26, Boltaev is considered one of Central Asia’s most promising heavy punchers. With five stoppage wins across 17 outings, he brings aggression, ambition, and a knack for imposing his power. This marks his first shot at a regional belt, and his team views a win as the launching pad toward continental contention—and potentially the world rankings—within the WBA structure.

Prasovic arrives with a far deeper professional résumé. The Montenegrin has been active in 2025, entering with six bouts this year—four wins and two losses, both by knockout. Determined to reignite his career at bridgerweight, he brings serious artillery with an 85% KO rate and the seasoning that comes from competing on major stages. Fresh off a TKO victory over Ferenc Zsalek, the 30-year-old is hunting regional gold as his pathway back into the international spotlight.

With the WBA Asia Bridgerweight title vacant, victory here opens a direct path toward the full WBA Asia strap—or even contention for the WBA International championship. Since the division’s WBA sanctioning in 2023, bridgerweight has steadily climbed in global relevance, and this matchup promises to add fuel to its rise.