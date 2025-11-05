Home / Boxing Videos / INSIDE LOOK: Anthony Yarde sends SHOOTOUT WARNING to Benavidez 💥

INSIDE LOOK: Anthony Yarde sends SHOOTOUT WARNING to Benavidez 💥

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Anthony Yarde speaks ahead of his World Title clash with David Benavidez.

