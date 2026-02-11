All Mexican IBF/WBO unification fight almost here | Matchroom Boxing





World champions Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Nunez collide in an IBF and WBO super-featherweight title unification fight in Glendale, Arizona, February 28. The world champions are deep into their respective training camps – and need to Make The Days Count!

Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2hzkvc4u

***

#matchroomboxing #unificationfight #titlevstitle

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.