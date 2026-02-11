Home / Boxing Videos / All Mexican IBF/WBO unification fight almost here | Matchroom Boxing

World champions Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Nunez collide in an IBF and WBO super-featherweight title unification fight in Glendale, Arizona, February 28. The world champions are deep into their respective training camps – and need to Make The Days Count!

