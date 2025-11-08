Erislandy Lara gets his revenge on Vanes Martirosyan in rematch | HIGHLIGHTS





Headbutts, point deductions, body shots and precision power punches. Erislandy Lara went toe-to-toe to beat Vanes Martirosyan in a rematch of their 2012 draw.

It’s all on the line Dec. 6 with Lara and Janibek Alimkhanuly fight to unify the WBA, WBO, and IBF Middleweight titiles on PBC PPV on Prime Video.

