Frank Warren Celebrates 45 Years as a Promoter

Frank Warren is marking his 45 years as a licensed British boxing promoter by bringing the highly acclaimed Magnificent 7 series back to Manchester.

The Magnificent 7, headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Moses Itauma and Jermain Franklin, will hit the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on Saturday, January 24, live and exclusive on DAZN, with ticket information for the show to be released shortly.

World champion-in-waiting Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) is just 20 years old and will have his 14th professional fight against the accomplished American, following on from his first-round destruction of Dillian Whyte last time out.

Franklyn (24-2, 15), 32, from Michigan, comes into the fight off the back of three straight wins with his only career setbacks coming in the UK against Whyte and Anthony Joshua, both by decision.

The chief support is a domestic light heavyweight cracker, which sees Willy Hutchinson (19-2, 14) and Ezra Taylor (13-0, 9) go into battle. Hutchinson will come into the fight fresh from a hugely impressive showing against Mark Jeffers in October, while Taylor accounted for Steed Woodall, with both fighters inflicting stoppage defeats on their opponents.

There is also an all-British featherweight collision for the fans with British and Commonwealth champion Zak Miller (17-1, 3) going up against Liam Davies (17-1, 8). Telford Davies was previously the IBO world, British and European champion at super bantamweight, along with holding the WBC and WBO International titles.

The WBO Global middleweight champion Shakiel Thompson (15-0, 11) will face former British champion Brad Pauls (20-2-1, 11). Thompson from Sheffield, a recent Queensberry recruit, won the belt with a defeat of River Wilson-Bent in late 2024.

Also, at 160lbs, Stoke hero Nathan Heaney (19-1-1, 6) is back in the ring, no doubt supported by his army of fans from the Potteries, taking on the Welsh southpaw Gerome Warburton (16-2-2, 2). Then, at lightweight, Alex Murphy (14-2) goes up against the English champion Josh Holmes (17-0, 6) while another lightweight clash sees Aqib Fiaz (14-1, 2) take on Jordan Flynn (12-1-1, 2).

“We are thrilled to be delivering such a strong Magnificent 7 bounty for the fans in our first UK show of 2026;” said promoter Frank Warren, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2008.” It is a statement of intent for the New Year and a sign of things to come.

“We are delighted with what we have put together across 2025 in tandem with our new broadcast partner DAZN, but we have the scope to go bigger and further in 2026, which we will do and make it a landmark year for the sport.

“This show will also effectively celebrate my 45th year in the professional business and I believe this card certainly does justice to the occasion and I am very happy to have our heavyweight prodigy Moses, topping the bill in another perfect test of his unquestionable credentials against a very tough American in Jermain Franklin.”

Michael Ridout, EVP of Combat Sports & New Business at DAZN, paid tribute to Frank Warren’s remarkable impact on the sport and said: “We are proud to be partnering with Frank Warren and Queensberry to bring the Magnificent 7 back in such spectacular fashion. Frank’s 45 years as a promoter is an incredible milestone, and this event is a fitting tribute to his tremendous impact on the sport.

“The card is stacked with world-class talent and pulsating matchups, perfectly setting the tone for what promises to be a landmark year for British boxing on DAZN. Fans can look forward to a huge night of boxing at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena, live and exclusive on DAZN, as we kick 2026 off with a bang.”