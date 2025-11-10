“We can't forget how violent the first fight was!” | Eubank vs Benn | Matchroom Boxing





Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Junior and Eddie Hearn reflect on the epic first fight and preview this Saturday’s epic rematch. Eubank Jnr vs Benn 2 – the rematch of the fight of 2026 – is just days away.

***

#conorbenn #chriseubankjr #eddiehearn

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.