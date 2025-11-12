WBA Approves Pulev vs. Gassiev; Winner Must Face Itauma – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has officially sanctioned the heavyweight clash between WBA Regular Champion Kubrat Pulev and No. 12-ranked contender Murat Gassiev, set to take place on December 12, 2025, under conditions designed to preserve the competitive order of the division.

The decision follows a Special Permit Request submitted by Pulev’s team after a previous WBA resolution had ordered a mandatory defense against Britain’s Moses Itauma, the current No. 1 contender in the heavyweight rankings.

According to the WBA ruling, Itauma retains his mandatory status and will face the winner of Pulev–Gassiev (or Pulev, in case of a draw or no-decision). The British prospect has also been cleared to take an optional bout against Jermaine Franklin on January 24, 2026.

The victor of Pulev–Gassiev will be required to defend the WBA Regular Heavyweight Title against Itauma. The negotiation period will open on January 25 and close on February 9, 2026. If no agreement is reached within that timeframe, the Association will call for a purse bid, with a 50-50 split between both boxers.

Finally, the WBA emphasized that no further special permits will be granted until Itauma exercises his rights as the mandatory challenger, in accordance with the organization’s championship regulations.