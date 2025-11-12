Knockout power runs in Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz’s blood. 🩸💥

Moses Itauma v Jermaine Franklin British heavyweight Moses Itauma will put his unbeaten record on the line when he faces American Jermaine Franklin at the Co-Op Live Arena in... […]

HTF is Ryan Garcia getting a title shot?! Ryan Garcia fails a drug test and does not make weight then loses against Rolly and now is getting a title shot. How does that happen? Has there... […]

How long would Janibek Alimkhanuly take to beat... There is an absurd amount of hype for the Eubank v Benn 2 fight. Yes it was a good contest that turned out to be better than expected but there... […]

Callum Simpson v Troy Williamson on BBC! Callum Simpson will defend his European, British & Commonwealth super-middleweight titles against Troy Williamson in Leeds on 20 December. The... […]

vergil ortiz jr v erickson lubin november eighth i think this could turn into a firefight https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guNIp8QQFVk […]

Joshua Buatsi v Zach Parker Joshua Buatsi will come face-to-face with fellow British boxer Zach Parker this weekend. It is a battle between two of Queensbury's men, and is... […]

Ben Whittaker v Benjamin Gavazi Ben Whittaker will headline against Benjamin Gavazi in Birmingham on his promotional debut for Matchroom on 29 November. I do not know who he is... […]