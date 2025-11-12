Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jabs | Joshua Edwards vs. Zeno Vooris | 💥 Another One Bites the Dust! 💥

Quick Jabs | Joshua Edwards vs. Zeno Vooris | 💥 Another One Bites the Dust! 💥

Golden Boy Boxing



Heavyweight prospects collide as Joshua Edwards takes on Zeno Vooris in what promises to be a power-packed showdown. Edwards, known for his athleticism and sharp combinations, looks to continue his rise through the ranks, while Vooris brings his relentless pressure and knockout power to the ring. Expect fireworks when these two big men meet — a statement win could set the tone for a major 2026 campaign for the victor.

Joshua Edwards vs. Zeno Vooris | November 8, 2025 | Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

#goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #goldenboyfightnight #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight

