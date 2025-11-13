If #IsaacCruz’s relentless beatdown of Gamboa was the preview, Lamont Roach is buying a ticket to the main event of pain. Pitbull doesn’t do draws 😤. #PitbullRoach #Boxing
Home / Boxing Videos / Isaac Cruz is walking wrecking ball
Tags * Ball Cruz cruz vs cruz vs gamboa cruz vs roach fight highlights gamboa knockout highlights Isaac Isaac Cruz isaac cruz knockouts isaac pitbull cruz knockout KO last fight next fight pitbull cruz TKO walking Wrecking
Check Also
Will the Eubank vs Benn story really end on Saturday? 🔮
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …