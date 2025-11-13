Home / Boxing Videos / “Eubank Is A Fantasy Fight!” – Conor Benn Confirms 147lbs Return After Rematch

“Eubank Is A Fantasy Fight!” – Conor Benn Confirms 147lbs Return After Rematch

Conor Benn admits a run at the Welterweight World Title follows his much anticipated rematch with Chris Eubank Jr this Saturday win, lose or draw. Watch the full interview on the latest episode of Flash Knockdown.

