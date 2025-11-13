“Eubank Is A Fantasy Fight!” – Conor Benn Confirms 147lbs Return After Rematch

Conor Benn admits a run at the Welterweight World Title follows his much anticipated rematch with Chris Eubank Jr this Saturday win, lose or draw. Watch the full interview on the latest episode of Flash Knockdown.
#shorts #eubankbenn #conorbenn
Conor Benn admits a run at the Welterweight World Title follows his much anticipated rematch with Chris Eubank Jr this Saturday win, lose or draw. Watch the full interview on the latest episode of Flash Knockdown.
#shorts #eubankbenn #conorbenn
Tags * 147lbs Benn Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results confirms Conor Eddie Hearn Eubank FANTASY Fight Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Rematch return
On the latest episode of Flash Knockdown, Conor Benn admits the key to victory on …