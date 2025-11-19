Isabel Rivero and Silvia Torres Set for Interim WBA light Minimumweight World Title Showdown – World Boxing Association

On November 21, Spain’s own Isabel Rivero (11-3-1, 1 KO) will square off against Mexico’s Silvia “La Guerrerita” Torres (22-4-3, 7 KOs) for the WBA Interim Light Minimumweight World Title (102 lbs) in Valladolid, Spain. The bout carries historic weight, marking the first time a women’s world championship at this weight class will be contested on Spanish soil.

Rivero heads into the matchup fresh off a unanimous decision win over Johana Zuñiga, a fight in which she showcased sharp distance management and solid command of the tempo. Prior to that, she went the distance with Germany’s Sarah Bormann—one of the division’s most dominant champions—and despite dropping the decision, Rivero earned respect for her poise and competitiveness. That international experience now serves as a confidence booster as she walks into another world title opportunity, this time at home.

Torres, meanwhile, arrives looking to rebound after two consecutive losses. Her most recent victory dates back to 2023. Two years earlier, the Mexican contender challenged for a WBA world title but came up short against Monserrat Alarcón via unanimous decision.