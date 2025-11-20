Home / Boxing Videos / Shane Mosley Jr. Feels “Like a Champion” Ahead of Fight vs. Jesus Ramos on 12/6

Shane Mosley Jr. Feels “Like a Champion” Ahead of Fight vs. Jesus Ramos on 12/6

Premier Boxing Champions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Top contender Shane Mosley Jr. feels like a champion ahead of his toughest fight to date against Jesus Ramos on December 6.

#RamosMosley | Dec. 6 | PBC PPV on Prime Video

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

“Eubank Didn't Recover From The First Conor Benn Fight!” – Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn believes Chris Eubank Jr wasn’t over the gruelling first fight with Conor Benn …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved