Flash Knockdown⚡️ Eubank Vs Benn Review, Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua | Hearn, Bam, Crocker, Richards





Would you believe it’s the season finale of Flash Knockdown in it’s sixth series… Matchroom’s Jamie Ward and Scott Hammerton bow out for 2025 with Eddie Hearn who is elated following Conor Benn’s victory over Chris Eubank Jr plus the news Anthony Joshua will fight Jake Paul, IBF World Welterweight Champion Lewis Crocker makes it public he wants to defend his first World Title defence to be against The Destroyer Conor Benn, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez looks ahead to Saturday’s Super Flyweight unification bout in Riyadh and Craig Richards talks his big South London clash with Dan Azeez in Ghana next month. There’s all the usual quizzes, nonsense and much more!

