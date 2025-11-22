OTD | Francisco Vargas vs. Takashi Miura | Two warriors. A legendary night we’ll never forget.





One of the most unforgettable wars of the last decade. Vargas and Miura went toe-to-toe in a 2015 classic where both men refused to back down. Vargas dropped Miura early, Miura stormed back with heavy pressure and a knockdown of his own, and the fight turned into a brutal, nonstop firefight. In the ninth round, Vargas rallied with a massive right hand to stop Miura in one of boxing’s greatest comebacks—and one of the best fights of the year.

Francisco Vargas vs. Takashi Miura | November 21, 2015 | Mandalay Bay – Las Vegas, Nevada

