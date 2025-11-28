Home / Boxing Videos / The Benn vs. Haney debate is 🔥

The Benn vs. Haney debate is 🔥

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago



A potential Benn vs. Haney fight caused much debate on the latest Inside The Ring show.

Watch #InsideTheRing NOW on DAZN | @RingMagazine

