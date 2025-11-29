Home / Boxing Videos / SURGICAL 🥼 Ben Whittaker's Destructive First Round KO Vs Gavazi | Matchroom Boxing

SURGICAL 🥼 Ben Whittaker's Destructive First Round KO Vs Gavazi | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 4 hours ago



What a performance by Ben Whittaker to sensationally knockout Benjamin Gavazi on Saturday 29 November in Birmingham live on DAZN! Watch the full first round demolition job in full.

#BenWhittaker #Boxing #MatchroomBoxing

