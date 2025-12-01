Stephen Fulton Jr. outclasses Danny Roman from RD 1 to RD 12 | HIGHLIGHTS

When Danny Roman had the title he never gave Stephen Fulton Jr a shot, but Fulton became the champion he didn’t hesitate to give Roman a chance to fight for his title. Why? Because he wanted to make him pay, and that’s exactly what he did.
Now Fulton is looking for his next test: O’Shaquie Foster. December 6 on @PrimeVideo , Fulton challenges Foster for his WBC World Title and looks to become a three-division world champ. Don’t miss it!
