Stephen Fulton Jr. outclasses Danny Roman from RD 1 to RD 12 | HIGHLIGHTS





When Danny Roman had the title he never gave Stephen Fulton Jr a shot, but Fulton became the champion he didn’t hesitate to give Roman a chance to fight for his title. Why? Because he wanted to make him pay, and that’s exactly what he did.

Now Fulton is looking for his next test: O’Shaquie Foster. December 6 on ⁨@PrimeVideo⁩ , Fulton challenges Foster for his WBC World Title and looks to become a three-division world champ. Don’t miss it!

