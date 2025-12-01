IT'S FIGHT WEEK: Pitbull vs. Roach | Dec. 6 on PBC PPV on Prime Video

🔥 One of the HOTTEST fight cards of the year comes your way THIS SATURDAY, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video.
Buy NOW on PPV: http://pbcham.ps/PitbullRoachPPV
🔥 One of the HOTTEST fight cards of the year comes your way THIS SATURDAY, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video.
Buy NOW on PPV: http://pbcham.ps/PitbullRoachPPV
Tags * Al Haymon Boxing combat sports cruz vs roach DEC december 6 Fight Isaac Cruz IT39S lamont roach PBC pbc on prime video Pitbull pitbull cruz pitbull vs roach PPV Premier Boxing Champions prime prime video sports Roach video Week
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ WhatsApp: …