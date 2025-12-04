Throwback | Lamont Roach vs. Neil John Tabanao | Nats Audio Only!





Former world champion Lamont Roach Jr. returns to the ring looking to reassert himself as one of the standout talents at 130 pounds. Known for his sharp jab, high ring IQ, and disciplined counterpunching, Roach aims to showcase championship form as he builds toward another title opportunity. Standing across from him is the always-game Filipino veteran Neil John Tabanao, a durable pressure fighter who brings experience against top opposition and isn’t afraid to trade.

Lamont Roach vs. Neil John Tabanao | October 30, 2020 | Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino – Indio, California

