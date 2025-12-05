Andre Ward & Andre Berto Preview December 6 PBC Card: Best Card Of The Year?





PROGRAMMING NOTE: Episode released prior to Janibek being pulled from his fight with Lara due to an adverse drug test sample.

Andre Ward and Andre Berto break down the full PBC December 6 card in San Antonio featuring three championship fights: Lamont Roach vs Isaac Cruz, O’Shaquie Foster vs Stephen Fulton, and Erislandy Lara vs Johan Gonzalez. Is this PBC’s best card of 2025? The Hall of Fame crew gives their complete fight week preview.

