Home / Boxing Videos / Andre Ward & Andre Berto Preview December 6 PBC Card: Best Card Of The Year?

Andre Ward & Andre Berto Preview December 6 PBC Card: Best Card Of The Year?

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT 28 mins ago Boxing Videos



Watch the Full Episode – https://youtu.be/0TvM-HmoB_U

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Episode released prior to Janibek being pulled from his fight with Lara due to an adverse drug test sample.

Andre Ward and Andre Berto break down the full PBC December 6 card in San Antonio featuring three championship fights: Lamont Roach vs Isaac Cruz, O’Shaquie Foster vs Stephen Fulton, and Erislandy Lara vs Johan Gonzalez. Is this PBC’s best card of 2025? The Hall of Fame crew gives their complete fight week preview.

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/
Follow Andre Berto – https://www.instagram.com/andreberto/

Want to listen via Audio?
Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!
Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/
Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/
Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing
X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke
Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions

Tags

About ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT

Check Also

Foster and Texas

In his last PBC fight, O’Shaquie Foster had a BIG win, defeating Rey Fargas and …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved