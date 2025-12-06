OTD | Oscar De La Hoya vs. Wilfredo Rivera | The Title Wave!





Though Rivera was a game opponent, De La Hoya controlled nearly the entire fight from the opening round. De La Hoya, having staggered Rivera with a left hook in the second round, followed up with another that opened up a gash over Rivera’s right eye, which would hinder him throughout the remainder of the bout. Then in the fourth round, De La Hoya sent Rivera down with a sharp right hand. Rivera was able to answer the referee’s 10-count at five, but the gash above his right eye, which his corner had managed to close, was reopened and another cut was opened on his right cheek. Rivera would survive until the eighth round, when the fight was stopped after the ringside doctor concluded that Rivera could not continue due the cuts he had suffered

Oscar De La Hoya vs. Wilfredo Rivera | December 6, 1997 | Caesars – Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey

