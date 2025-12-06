Home / Boxing Videos / Johnny Fisher Back To Winning Ways, Beats Balaz In Four | Matchroom Boxing

Johnny Fisher Back To Winning Ways, Beats Balaz In Four | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



The Romford Bull Johnny Fisher bounces back with a fourth round stoppage in Monte Carlo against Ivan Balaz.

#boxing #matchroomboxing #johnnyfisher

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Pitbull vs Roach: TONIGHT at 8pmETvon PBC PPV on Prime Video

🚨: #PitbullRoach FIGHT DAY 🎖️: Interim WBC 140-lb Championship ⏰: 8pmET/5pmPT 📺: Prime Video 📍: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved