masataka taniguchi v melvin jerusalem & daniel valladares v ginjiro shigeoka january two miminumweight championships on the line on january sixth. masataka defending his wbo belt & daniel defending his ibf belt. it would be great if... […]

Callum Johnson quits boxing aged 37 over self-discipline issues Callum Johnson has quit boxing at the age of 37, he has revealed in a personal statement which revealed his struggles with self-discipline and mental... […]

Zach Parker v John Ryder 26/11/22 the winner becomes another potential canelo opponent Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fg5Gm8QUcAEyiBs?format=jpg&name=small […]

Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta Anthony Yarde will take on Stefani Koykov next weekend in a tune-up fight ahead of his rescheduled light-heavyweight title clash against Artur... […]

Sunny Edwards v Felix Alvarado 11/11/22 this could be very competitive. showtime is on a nice little run & el gemelo relinquished his ibf light flyweight title to move up to one twelve. the... […]

frank martin vs michel rivera december seventeenth this looks to be a very good match up. lightweight is on fire at the moment Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fg0-RziWQAEOYpp?format=jpg&name=small […]

David Morrell v Aidos Yerbossynuly November fifth looks like it could be a good fight. be nice to get more of a look at fiodor czerkaszyn as well. andre dirrel is still around & at one seventy five... […]

kiko martinez appreciation thread this guy deserves a thread of his own, just dropped jordan gill four times to end the fight in the fourth round […]

Teofimo Lopez vs José Pedraza Dec 10th at MSG https://www.boxingnews24.com/2022/10/teofimo-lopez-battles-jose-pedraza-on-december-10th-in-new-york/ *"Teofimo Lopez Battles Jose Pedraza On... […]

Understanding boxing rankings across alphabet orgs Ok guys. At the risk of sounding out of touch, I started this thread to get some earnest discussions going about the ins-and-outs of boxing... […]

Most frustrating negotiations in boxing history Part of what us boxing fans are forced to live with, are the ridiculously frustrating negotiations that sometimes occur between superstar fighters. ... […]

Terence Crawford v David Avanesyan 10/12/23 Terence Crawford has confirmed when he will return to the boxing ring and who his next opponent will be. But sadly it won’t be against Errol... […]

Who should AJ fight next? Anthony Joshua’s December fight ‘SCRAPPED’ with Brit star now set to make ring return in February or early March ANTHONY JOSHUA'S December fight... […]